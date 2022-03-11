winter weather

LIVE RADAR: Accumulating Sleet-Snow Mix Today With Slick Spots Possible

Slick spots will develop, especially on bridges and overpasses

By Grant Johnston

What to Know

  • Rain develops around sunrise, changing to sleet-snow mix by mid-morning.
  • Bridges and overpasses will become slick
  • Accumulation is possible across Dallas-Fort Worth, especially farther north.

Another shot of winter arrived early Friday morning in North Texas. A cold front brought cold temperatures and a strong north wind.

A Winter Weather Advisory across North Texas was expanded overnight to include Fort Worth and Dallas. A wintery mix of rain, sleet, and snow is expected later today.

Locations in the advisory have the highest potential for having some slick spots, especially on bridges and overpasses.

In addition, a Wind Advisory is in effect for Friday for the potential for northerly winds gusting up to 45 mph.

An Arctic cold front pushed sharply colder air into North Texas early Friday. As temperatures fall into the low to mid-30s, rain will change to sleet and snow. In addition, the wind will be very strong from the northwest.

Problems will likely be more significant on the northern sides of the Metroplex. Accumulation of 1/2" is possible in DFW with higher totals possible farther north. 1-2" is possible to the north/northeast with the potential for a brief burst of heavy snow. That said, some slushy accumulation even on the main roads is possible.

Some slick travel is possible, especially on exposed, elevated surfaces such as bridges.

The winter mix will taper off by late afternoon. The sky will eventually clear out this evening as the temperature drops into the mid-20s tonight.

Saturday morning temperatures will be in the low to mid-20s. The day will be sunny with afternoon temperatures in the 50s. Expect a bigger warmup Sunday into next week.

It's a return to winter today across North Texas. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. for DFW.

Preparing for Winter Weather

