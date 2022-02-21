WATCH LIVE: Winter Storm Warning; Drivers Face Icy Roads With Freezing Rain & Drizzle

Update: School Closings | Weather Alerts | Interactive Radar

North Texas school districts are reporting closures, cancellations and delays due to winter weather. Here's the full list.

Our next round of wintry weather has arrived in the early hours of Wednesday morning with an initial batch of wintry precipitation.

STRONG COLD FRONTS & WINTER WEATHER

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect through 6 p.m. Thursday for much of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex and northern counties toward the Red River.

Periods of light freezing rain and freezing drizzle are expected along with some sleet possible in thunderstorms, The National Weather Service said. Ice accumulation of one-tenth to one-quarter of an inch is possible in winter storm-warned areas, with sleet accumulations up to one-tenth of an inch, the weather service said.

Under the Winter Storm Warning are Collin, Cooke, Dallas, Denton, Fannin, Grayson, Lamar, Montague, Parker, Rockwall, Tarrant and Wise counties.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 6 a.m. Wednesday until 6 p.m. Thursday in anticipation of the winter weather for a large portion of northern Central and Northeast Texas.

Drivers should expect deteriorating road conditions on Wednesday. In Grapevine, police reported multiple crashes along Texas 114 and Texas 121, where ice had formed on elevated portions of the highways before the busy morning commute.

Our bridges & overpasses are covered in ice, and we’ve already responded to four accidents along SH-114 and SH-121, including this one off Main Street. If you must travel today, please use caution and take it slow. We want everyone to reach their destination safely. #DFWtraffic pic.twitter.com/upiSizkQWk — Grapevine Police (@GrapevinePolice) February 23, 2022

The impacts to travel will continue or worsen on Thursday. Reduce speed and allow plenty of space between you and the vehicle in front of you. Even a thin glaze of ice can result in hazardous road conditions.

Fort Worth-based American Airlines canceled hundreds of flights to and from Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport Wednesday and Thursday, flight tracking service FlightAware reported online. Dallas-based Southwest Airlines also canceled dozens of flights to and from its Love Field hub.

Areas most likely to experience significant icing are to the north and northwest of the DFW Metroplex. That said, however, there could certainly be some icy travel and slick bridges and overpasses within the DFW area Wednesday, Wednesday night, and Thursday.

Anyone south and east of the DFW area will see more of a cold rain and less of an icy travel threat. I’d still be cautious on elevated surfaces though.

The precipitation will come to an end during the day Thursday with the coldest air set to arrive Friday morning. Lows will likely be down into the 20s areawide. Chilly air will likely hang around into the weekend, but the temperature will slowly trend upward.

OVERNIGHT STORMS BRING HAIL

Strong winds and hail the size of golf balls were reported in a severe thunderstorm that tracked from Denton County into Collin County at about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, NBC 5 Meteorologist Grant Johnston said. The storm continued eastward before weakening over Hunt and Fannin counties.

It was an active night of storms across North Texas, with storm warnings and watches issued from the early evening hours Monday into the night.

North Texans Share Pictures of Large Hail From Overnight Storms on Feb. 22, 2022

