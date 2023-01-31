Denton

Winter Ice Storm Leaves Dicey Road Conditions, But Great Sledding Conditions

Denton got its fill of thunder sleet on Monday, which left a slushy mess to freeze overnight

By Noelle Walker

Traffic along Interstate 35E in Denton was light on Tuesday and moving slowly after a winter storm dumped inches of ice and sleet.

"Everyone gets a snow day," truck driver Carlo DeRosa said. "Or an ice day in this case."

DeRosa was taking photos around the Denton Courthouse Square.

"I'm supposed to be driving down the road in my semi truck, heading to North Carolina," DeRosa said. "But this wonderful weather of yours has got me stuck here for a few more days!"

Along I-35W North, another big rig driver jackknifed, blocking all lanes of traffic Tuesday morning.

"Only takes a half a second," DeRosa said explaining the dangers of driving in icy conditions. "One second you're going down the road, the next second you're on your top, hanging from your seatbelt!"

"It's a little crazy out here," Kieran O'Conner said as he walked home from getting food at Buc-ee's. "I hope everybody's gonna be safe, but if they're on the roads, I mean more power to them, but not me!"

At McKenna Park, children who were out of school on a 'sleet day' sledded down the hills.

"We love to get out and play in it," Melissa Haas said. Haas brought her sons to sled with friends. "It rejuvenates my heart and gives me that 'return to childhood'. I love to just get to play and enjoy it with my kids."

Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for all of North Texas until 6 a.m. Thursday; an Ice Storm Warning will go into effect for portions of North Texas, including Denton County, at 6 a.m. Wednesday.

To see the complete list of all school closings, click here.

