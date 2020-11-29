Wind Chill Could Reach Low 20s in Parts of North Texas Monday Morning

It’s been a while since we’ve seen a large chunk of cold air drop into the area, and climatologically speaking, we’re long overdue for our first freeze of the season.

Back in October, before Halloween, areas west and northwest of Dallas-Fort Worth had their first freeze of the season, but it didn’t drop to 32 degrees at DFW Airport. That’s set to change either by Monday morning or Tuesday morning.

If the temperature doesn’t make it to freezing Sunday night, it will certainly reach that mark Monday night.

In preparation for the freeze, there are a few things you should do. If you have any plants outside, make sure you either cover them up or bring them in someplace warm. Also, cover up outside faucets and turn off sprinkler systems. If your pets stay outside, make sure they have someplace warm to sleep tonight and tomorrow night.

Not only will it be down near freezing Monday morning, but there will also still be a northwest wind blowing between 15 and 20 mph. That will pull the wind chill value down into the teens and lower 20s! If you’re heading back to work or the kids are heading back to school, make sure you have them bundled up.

The temperature will likely drop even more Monday night into Tuesday morning than what we see tonight. The wind will be a lot lighter, though. Plan on taking these precautions again Monday night.