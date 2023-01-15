Wind Advisory Issued for North Texas

Strong South winds are pushing into North Texas today and a wind advisory has been issued from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Gusts up to 35 - 40 mph are possible.

Make sure any loose outdoor items are secured. Any lightweight objects left outside may be blown around in the gusty conditions. Strong winds can also make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Take care as you are heading out and about today.

Winds will relax a little heading into this evening. However, gusts up to 25 mph will still be possible into tonight.

Temperatures will begin to trend warmer over the next several days with highs climbing into the 70s through the midweek.

The strong winds in combination with the warmth and low relative humidity will increase the fire danger threat, especially for areas along and west of the I-35.

Changes will arrive by midweek as our next cold front pushes in with showers and thunderstorms. Cooler air will filter in for the end of the week.