Wind Advisory Tuesday; Damaging Winds Expected With Storms Early Wednesday

What to Know Tuesday will be warm and windy; Wind Advisory issued for gusts over 40 mph.

Timing for strong to severe storms in DFW falls between 1-5 a.m. Wednesday.

Damaging straight-line winds of 60- 70 mph are possible; brief tornadoes and hail cannot be ruled out.

Our next severe weather risk arrives Tuesday night as an upper-level storm system and associated cold front move through North Texas.

A Wind Advisory will go into effect at 1 p.m. Tuesday and last until 4 a.m. Wednesday morning. Gust over 40 mph (from the south) will be common.

The Storm Prediction Center placed the Dallas-Fort Worth area under a slight risk for severe thunderstorms. On a scale of 1 to 5, with 5 being the most severe risk of storms, we're under a 2.

Damaging winds of 60- 70 mph are possible. A brief tornado can't be ruled out, and perhaps even some hail is possible. The main concern will be for damaging straight-line wind gusts.

As the line of storms shifts east Wednesday morning, damaging winds will then be the primary threat.

TIMING OF STORMS OVERNIGHT TUESDAY

Our forecast models have a line of stops developing just before midnight Wednesday.

The storms will move through the DFW area between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m. Wednesday.

By 6 a.m., storms will be in eastern counties and move into East Texas.

Once the storms clear Wednesday, the remainder of the day will be dry. It will be noticeably cooler with highs in the low 70s. Winds will gusty through the day coming in from the northwest 30-40 mph.

