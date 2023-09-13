forecast

Will the rain and cooler weather last? A look at the long-range fall forecast.

North Texas is getting a nice break from the heat this week.

By Samantha Davies

As expected, this week has been a nice change from the record-breaking heat we had so many days this past August.

A cold front dropped temperatures below seasonal levels and brought rain. Rain stays in the forecast through Saturday. Parts of the area are under extreme drought conditions, so the 1-2 inches of rain we are forecasting this week is welcomed.

With this weather giving people fall fever, the big question is- will it last and what can we expect this fall in North Texas?

We do expect temperatures to heat up next week above normal levels. This time of year the normal high is 89 degrees. Projected highs will be in the low 90s.

The long-range temperature forecast for September through November is for temperatures to stay warmer than normal.

Climate Prediction Center, NOAA

The precipitation outlook is a little unclear. We have an equal chance for either a wetter than or drier than normal fall.

Climate Prediction Center, NOAA

The Texas Water Development Board says that now the summer heat dome is gone, that will improve our chances for drought relief.

