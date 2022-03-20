Wildfires Force Evacuation Orders for Three North Texas Counties; 2 Firefighters Injured

Fast-moving wildfires continue to grow, west of Fort Worth three counties are under evacuation orders and at least two firefighters have been injured.

The National Weather Service issued Red Flag Fire Warnings until 10 p.m. for nine North Texas counties -- Hamilton, Erath, Somervell, Hood, Parker, Palo Pinto, Jack, Wise and Montague Counties are under Red Flag Warnings meaning conditions are favorable for ongoing or new fires to spread rapidly and they will be difficult to contain.

The NWS issues Fire Warnings for Erath, Hood and Montague counties.

EVACUATION ORDERS

Evacuation orders are in place for Hood, Erath and hard-hit Eastland Counties as winds push new fires into the area.

The Hood County Sheriff confirms two firefighters have been injured, they were taken to the hospital but their injuries are unknown.

BIG L FIRE

NBC 5 crews en route to cover the Eastland Complex fire notices smoke along Interstate 20 and found crews in Lipan battling what's being called the "Big L Fire."

Sheriff deputies have been going door-to-door off Star Hollow Road telling people to evacuate.

The Texas A&M Forest Service says the Big L Fire is about 3,000 acres and growing. It is 5% contained.

Update: the #BigLFire in Erath/Hood County is an estimated 3,000 acres and 5% contained. #txfire pic.twitter.com/TtUjDVDI7l — Incident Information - Texas A&M Forest Service (@AllHazardsTFS) March 20, 2022

Property owners have been driving with their trailers trying to move livestock out of harm's way. NBC 5 also saw people dousing the grass near their homes and businesses with water in hopes of preventing fire damage.

"Never had any fire issues or been in any positions like this until today," said resident Scooter Tidwell. "They are watering the ground right there maybe if it does reach us. it will slow it down a little bit before it reaches the house and the barn. a little nervewracking."

Another person we talked to said he evacuated his mother and their dogs, but that was all they were able to save, now they're just hoping for the best.

The Texas A&M Forest Service says a temporary flight restriction is in place over the Big L Fire, they are asking people to stop flying drones within or near wildfires to avoid hampering firefighting efforts.

BLOWING BASIN FIRE

A new fire in Eastland County has been labeled the "Blowing Basin Fire." The Texas State Guard has joined that firefight.

Anyone in the path of that fire near FM 2731 and County Road 230 has been asked to evacuate north.

The Texas Forest Service says 250 acres have burned so far, it's only 10% contained.