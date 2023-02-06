Widespread, Soaking Rain on the Way for North Texas

Widespread rain is in the forecast for North Texas Tuesday and Wednesday as a storm system pulls out of the southern Rockies.

Unlike last week, this will all be liquid precipitation and not ice or snow. In fact, there are more spring-like attributes with this storm system than winter-like.

While there is a chance for some wintry precipitation (brief rain/snow mix) in the Panhandle by Tuesday night, this will predominantly be a rain event across the Lone Star State.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

The rain is expected to start just before sunrise in DFW. Initially, it should be spotty light rain Tuesday morning.

An increase in coverage is expected as the day wears on with more substantial rounds of showers and a few thunderstorms by late Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday evening. A few heavy downpours are possible with the thunderstorms.

Severe weather is not anticipated at this time in North Texas. Farther southeast, however, some storms could become severe down toward Palestine, Lufkin and College Station with a concern for wind damage.

By Wednesday afternoon the rain should be out of here. A cold front will push temperatures lower, but stay safely above freezing.

Before all is said and done, 1-2" of rain is likely for much of North Texas. This will help to counter the rain deficit (-0.85) since the start of the year.