LIVE RADAR: Thunderstorms Moving Out of North Texas

More than 3 inches of rain recorded in some parts of North Texas by Wednesday afternoon

By NBC 5 Weather Experts

Waves of heavy rain, lightning and thunder are finally moving out of North Texas.

Bands of showers, some with heavy rain and lightning, were moving from the southwest to northeast at 40 to 50 mph. The storms will begin clearing out in the afternoon hours with some sunshine returning before the day is over.

A cold front has also pushed temperatures into the 40s and 50s, well above freezing.

By Wednesday afternoon, 2-3 inches of rain had fallen across most of Dallas-Fort Worth this week with more than 3 inches recorded in eastern portions of North Texas. This will help to counter the rain deficit (-0.93") since the start of the year.

Later Wednesday, severe weather chances are increasing in parts of East Texas and into the Deep South.

Thursday through the weekend will be dry, but additional rain chances return early next week.

forecast
