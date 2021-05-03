Widespread Severe Storms Leave Damage Across North Texas

A series of severe thunderstorms moved across North Texas Monday, producing large hail, at least three possible tornadoes and leaving damage in their wake.

At least one tractor-trailer was overturned on Interstate 35E at Johnston Road south of Waxahachie. Storm chasers reported damage to cars and semis.

NBC 5 Chief Meteorologist Rick Mitchell said radar indicated a tornado could have crossed I-35E at that location.

In Granbury, the roof of a church in the 1900 block of W. Highway 377 was ripped off by the wind, Hood County Sheriff Roger Deeds said. No one was in the church at the time and no injuries were reported.