Rain Ends Early Saturday

Get your umbrella and rain gear ready, Friday will be the wettest day of the week with a 100 percent chance of steady widespread rain – no severe weather is expected.

Temperatures will be in the 40s and low 50s throughout the day.

Rain amounts of a half inch to an inch are likely in the Dallas-Fort Worth area with lighter amounts farther southeast.

The rain will end early Saturday, but the clouds will stay with us and the weekend will be cool with highs around 50.

