Rain Ends Early Saturday

Get your umbrella and rain gear ready, Friday will be the wettest day of the week with a 100 percent chance of steady widespread rain – no severe weather is expected.

Temperatures will be in the 40s and low 50s throughout the day.

NBC 5 Forecast: Morning Frost and Freeze

Weather Quiz: Sunrise and Sunset

Rain amounts of a half inch to an inch are likely in the Dallas-Fort Worth area with lighter amounts farther southeast.

The rain will end early Saturday, but the clouds will stay with us and the weekend will be cool with highs around 50.

Get the latest forecast information from NBC 5's team of Weather Experts here.

The latest video forecast from NBC DFW's team of Weather Experts will appear in the player above. Keep up with the latest changes to the weather by downloading the NBC DFW smartphone App for iOS and Android!

