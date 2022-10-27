weather forecast

Widespread Rain Expected Friday Morning Could Affect Morning Commute

A "marginal risk" is in place from DFW to the west and south for the possibility of some small hail

By Grant Johnston

Just as we started the week with wet weather on Monday, we'll wrap up the work week with more rain on Friday.

Widespread showers and a few thunderstorms will arrive Friday morning. The rain could affect the morning drive, so plan accordingly.

The bulk of the rain looks to move in by mid to late morning. Much of the afternoon will be wet across North Texas as well.

The rain could be heavy at times with some lightning and claps of thunder. However, the overall severe weather risk is quite low.

A "marginal risk" is in place from DFW to the west and south for the possibility of some small hail.

Temperatures on Friday will remain chilly, in the 50s all day.

The rain could linger into Friday evening, meaning wet conditions are possible for Friday night high school football games.

Rain totals could exceed an inch, especially a bit farther south.

Some light rain or drizzle may linger into early Saturday. Otherwise, the weekend looks mostly dry. While Saturday will remain on the cool side, Sunday looks milder, as does Halloween on Monday.

