Why is the heat dome hot?

A typical summer jet stream pattern includes something referred to as a heat dome. When the heat dome is over Texas or the southern United States, it produces hot weather, likely triple digits. But why does the heat dome bring heat?

First of all, the proper name for a heat dome is a ridge of high pressure. A ridge forms as a result of the summertime jet stream pattern. It's a reflection of warm air in the middle portions of our atmosphere. The ridge takes its name from the arching (or ridging) shape of the jet stream.

Underneath a ridge pattern, the air slowly sinks. As the air parcels sink down from nearly 18,000 feet in the air, the parcels encounter higher pressure as they move closer to the surface. The higher pressure compresses the air parcels, leading to what is known as compressional warming. Not only do the air parcels warm, but they also dry out leaving little chance of ever producing rain.

So when you hear the heat dome is going to be close to Texas, you can bet it'll be hot and mainly dry, all thanks to compressional warming.