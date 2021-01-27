When to Watch the Upcoming Full ‘Wolf Moon'

Skywatchers in North Texas can expect to catch a glimpse of January's first full moon, known as the "Wolf Moon," from dusk till dawn beginning Thursday.

The full moon will rise in the east after sunset on Thursday and will shine all night long, as long as clouds do not obscure the view. The Wolf Moon will reach peak illumination at 1:18 a.m.

January's full moon was given the name "Wolf Moon" by Native Americans. According to the Old Farmer's Almanac, one explanation about how this name originated is that wolves were more frequently heard howling at this time of the year compared to other seasons due to hunger.

The Wolf Moon will appear brighter as it rises in the winter sky. The moon will also appear full Wednesday and Friday evenings.

After January, the next full moon will shine on Feb. 27.