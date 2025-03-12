Severe storms possible late Wednesday afternoon into evening

While most of Wednesday will be dry with sunshine, there is a chance for a few storms to develop late this afternoon and evening.

The Storm Prediction Center has parts of North Texas included in a level 2 risk for severe weather. The primary concerns are large hail and high winds.

The storms will start to form around 4 p.m. in the DFW area and quickly push eastward.

The activity will exit our viewing area by 9 p.m., leaving us with clearing skies throughout the overnight.

