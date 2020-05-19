What to Know About the Ozone Action Day Today

Tuesday is an Ozone Action Day, which is an alert issued when there is a high level of pollutants, such as ozone, near the ground that can potentially affect your health.

If you suffer from respiratory issues, spend extra time indoors. Breathing in ozone can trigger asthma attacks and other respiratory issues.

The weather pattern today is helping trap the pollution near the surface. An area of high pressure allows for air to sink, it is also going to be very warm today with light winds. There is nothing in the atmosphere that can move or mix the ozone out of the air.

The weather pattern shifts later this week helping air quality. Higher wind speeds and rain chances can be expected at the end of this week and into next week.

