What to Know About Earth Day Meteor Showers

Earth Day is coming up on Thursday and what better way to celebrate than to take in the peak of the Lyrid meteor shower late on Wednesday into the overnight hours of Thursday.

The Lyrid meteor shower is not as active as some of the larger sky-viewing opportunities, such as the Geminid meteor shower in December of the Perseids meteor shower in August, but it's still worth a look.

The Lyrid shower will produce as many as 10 to 20 meteors per hour. They are known for being bright and fast-moving, some leaving trails across the sky. The day before and the day after the peak will offer up five to 10 meteors per hour.

The best viewing of the Lyrids will be after the bright moon has set around 3:30 am Central time.

The last meteor viewing opportunity was back in early January during the Quadrantid shower, so there's been a 3 1/12 month drought in sky watching. The shower will be visible across the globe, although the Northern Hemisphere will be the most favorable location.

So kick off your Earth Day celebration by watching a celestial treat early Thursday morning.

