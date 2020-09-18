hurricanes

What Happens If We Run Out of Hurricane Names

It has been an active Hurricane Season and we will be out of names soon

By Samantha Davies

Tropical Depression 22 is expected to strengthen into a Tropical Storm or even a Hurricane. When that happens the storm will be named Wilfred. That is the end of the 2020 list of Hurricane names. 

It has been a very active season and its not over yet! Hurricane season in the Atlantic Ocean runs through Nov. 30.

In addition to the activity in the Gulf of Mexico, Hurricane Teddy is in the Atlantic along with another tropical wave. The National Hurricane Center is giving that storm a greater than 60% chance for development.

If the tropical waves develop, we are out of names! When this happens storms are named with the Greek Alphabet. We could possibly have a Tropical Storm Alpha. In 2005 a similar situation happened. It was a very active year in the tropics and the letters of the Greek Alphabet were used to name storms. 

Each year, there are only 21 storm names on the list put out by the National Hurricane Center, the letters Q, U, X, Y, and Z are skipped.

