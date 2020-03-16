Wet Week Ahead With Several Chances for Showers, Thunderstorms

Here we go again! It's going to be another wet week in North Texas with several chances for showers and thunderstorms. The sun may also not make an appearance until Friday afternoon.

Very heavy rain fell through much of the night. Twelve-hour rain totals as of 5 a.m. Monday topped two and a half inches in Dallas.

The heavy rain has moved east. Other than a few light showers, today will be dry.

An unsettled forecast continues this week. There will be daily chances for showers and thunderstorms through Friday morning. Thursday, storms could be strong as a cold front moves through.

An additional 2 to 3 inches of rain could fall on already saturated soils this week leading to minor flooding.

This wet pattern doesn’t seem to want to end. Early next week there is a chance for rain too.