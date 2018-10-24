Rain Ending, Sun Returning

S Band Radar & Maps | Forecast | Weather Alerts

Traffic | Send Us a Photo/Video | Live Cams

Live video from the NBC 5 Weather Center will appear in the player above.

The rain will end from west to east this evening. Thursday will be dry but cloudy and cool. Sunshine returns Friday and lasts through the weekend. Along with the sunshine, warmer temperatures are expected Friday through Sunday.

Dry and warm weather will be with us the rest of the week into the weekend.

Get the latest forecast information from NBC 5's team of Weather Experts here.