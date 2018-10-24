Rain Ending, Sun Returning

The rain will be gone by early Thursday morning

By Keisha Burns

840pm radar

The rain will end from west to east this evening. Thursday will be dry but cloudy and cool. Sunshine returns Friday and lasts through the weekend. Along with the sunshine, warmer temperatures are expected Friday through Sunday.

Dry and warm weather will be with us the rest of the week into the weekend.

