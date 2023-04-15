We're Under an El Niño Watch, What is the Impact and Why is it Called That?

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has issued an El Niño Watch as part of its weather outlook for the year. NOAA expects the weather phenomenon to develop across North America within the next six months.

This development is due to a shift in the El Niño-Southern Oscillation cycle (ENSO). El Niño is a recurring climate pattern that can influence weather events across the globe.

THE OUTLOOK FOR THE UNITED STATES AND TEXAS?

In the United States, the El Niño pattern can greatly affect the weather. This pattern shift can bring wetter conditions from the Southern California coast into Florida.

For Texas, above-normal precipitation could take shape, causing an increased threat of flooding.

Northern parts of the United States and Canada could typically experience warmer and drier weather. This pattern could lead to the threat of drought and wildfires.

Also, a warmer El Niño-Southern Oscillation cycle could bring a shift in ocean temperatures in the Pacific Ocean. This would have a domino effect on marine life off the West Coast of the United States.

INTO A QUIETER TROPICAL SEASON?

With the likely development of El Niño, a slightly below-average 2023 Atlantic hurricane season could be on tap. A warmer Pacific Ocean tends to prevent Atlantic tropical systems from developing. This occurs because of increased upper-level winds tearing tropical systems apart.

Meteorologists from Colorado State University came out with their forecast for the upcoming season on April 13. They are predicting a total of 13 tropical storms, six of which will become hurricanes.

A typical year averages about 14 tropical storms, with seven becoming hurricanes.

WHY IS IT CALLED EL NIÑO, LA NIÑA?

According to NOAA, the El Niño Southern Oscillation (ENSO) weather pattern was originally recognized by Peruvian fishermen off the coast of South America who noticed unusually warm water increasing in the Pacific Ocean occurring near the beginning of the year.

"El Niño means The Little Boy or Christ child in Spanish. This name was used for the tendency of the phenomenon to arrive around Christmas. La Niña means The Little Girl. La Niña is also sometimes referred to as 'an ENSO cold event," NOAA wrote on their webpage.

According to the University of Washington, "The warm El Niño phase typically lasts for 8-10 months or so. The entire ENSO cycle lasts usually about 3-7 years and often includes a cold phase (known as La Niña) that may be similarly strong, as well as some years that are neither abnormally hot nor cold. However, the cycle is not a regular oscillation like the change of seasons."

For more on the origin of the names, NOAA directs readers to this page by the University of Washington.