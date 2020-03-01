Welcome the First Day of Meteorological Spring

March 1 is the start of meteorological Spring. This is different from astronomical spring, which begins March 19.
What is the difference? Astronomical seasons are based on the position of the Earth in relation to the sun. They are the most commonly used and known. The seasons are defined by two solstices and two equinoxes.
Meteorological seasons are based on the annual temperature cycle and the calendar.
Winter is typically the coldest months of the year and summer the hottest. Spring and fall are transition months.
Following are the meteorological seasons:
- Spring — March, April, May
- Summer — June, July, August
- Fall — September, October, November
- Winter — December, January, February
Since the Meteorological seasons fall on the same date every year, it is easier to compare seasonal and monthly statistics.