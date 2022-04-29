Weekend Storm Chances in North Texas

There is a chance for a few thunderstorms in North Texas this weekend. The best chance of storms will be later Sunday into Sunday night, and some of those could be severe.

SATURDAY

A cold front will move across North Texas Saturday morning, ushering in lower humidity. The front will stall out south of DFW. Any Saturday storms will be limited to near the front, so most of us will be dry.

SUNDAY

The cold front will wash out by Sunday morning, allowing higher humidity air to return to North Texas. Rain chances will increase by Sunday evening.

The severe weather risk on Sunday will begin in West Texas. Storms will form well west of DFW, but they may try to make a run into North Texas Sunday evening and overnight. Severe storms will be capable of large hail and damaging winds, but the details will become clearer over the weekend.

Additional thunderstorms will be possible Monday. In fact, much of next week looks unsettled with daily chances for storms.

