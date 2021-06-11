summer heat

Weekend Heat and Storm Chances

Hot and humid conditions are expected to continue through the weekend with a low chance of storms early Saturday

By Keisha Burns

Friday begins with brief morning clouds but will remain rain-free as a ridge of high pressure slowly builds eastward through the day.

Friday night into Saturday morning, a complex of storms will develop along a cold front that will sag southward through parts of Oklahoma. These storms will weaken as they move south of the Red River and into parts of North Texas Saturday morning.

Severe weather is not expected, but gusty winds and moderate to heavy rain will be possible if these showers and storms hold together.

Any storms that develop will be gone by sunrise, and the rest of the weekend will be rain-free, hot and humid.

Although highs will be in the low to mid-90s, with the humidity factored in, it will feel closer to 102 to 104 degrees through Sunday. Be sure to wear lightweight clothing, take breaks in the shade and stay hydrated.

