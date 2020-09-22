Weather Links We Like

A compilation of links to weather resources from the NBC 5's meteorologists.

Daily Pollen Information - Information about local pollen counts that may affect you especially during allergy season.

NWS Tornado Archive - The National Weather Service offers an online archive of tornadoes for North Texas. You can look at the location, path, strength and time of day of a twister. You can also see what days and months have been most active for a particular county.

Storm Prediction Center - Today's outlook for possible severe storms.

Storm Prediction Center - Summary of severe weather events, a good searchable database for past events.

NOAA Mesowest Network - Interactive mesowest network of weather observations in North Texas.

Community Collaborative Rain, Hail & Snow Network - Network of rain gauges across Texas to monitor precipitation during a 24 hour period.

Dallas Flooded Roadway System - Shows water depths over roads and current closures for Dallas.

Dallas Flood Alert System - Shows current rainfall reports for Dallas.

USGS Texas Lake Levels - Shows lake levels for Texas.

Lake Levels - Shows lake levels for Texas from LakeLevels.info

Lake Levels - Shows water supply and lake levels for Texas from Water Data for Texas.

Atmospheric Optics - Amazing and beautiful site with photos & explanations of halos, rainbows, etc.

NWS Precipitation Analysis - Interactive maps that show estimated rainfall for day, week, month, year.

NWS Texas Weather Alerts - Current watches, warnings and advisories in Texas.

DFW Ozone Levels - Current ozone levels for Dallas-Fort Worth from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

NOAA Database of Storm Events - Searchable historical database for all hail, wind and tornado events, by state and county.

NOAA Historical Hurricane Tracks - Interactive map to see track of any historical hurricane.

NWS National Hurricane Center - Shows the latest tropical weather for the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans.

NWS Seasonal Outlook Maps - maps of long-range and seasonal weather outlooks.

Weather History: Past Weather Reports for Texas - The Old Farmer's Almanac puts together historical weather data by zip code from weather archives going back to 1960.

Significant Weather Events in Texas History - The Texas State Historical Association compilation of significant weather events over the years dating back to the 1700s.

Current Moon Phase -Information on the current moon phase as well as past and future moon phases.

