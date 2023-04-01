Weather Alert: Slight Risk For Severe Storms, Sunday

WHAT IS HAPPENING?
An advancing warm front and dryline setup will lead to a series of thunderstorm chances on Sunday.
WHAT IS THE RISK?
North Texas is under a SLIGHT RISK for severe thunderstorms, Sunday afternoon into the evening.
The primary threats are brief heavy rainfall, damaging winds and hail. A few tornadoes are also possible.
WHAT IS THE TIMING?
Expect showers and thunderstorms to develop along the warm front from 2 p.m. into 6 p.m.
Another round of thunderstorms will develop along the dryline starting at 4 p.m. into 8 p.m.
WHAT TO DO?
The NBC 5 Weather Experts will keep you ---- up to date, on-air and on-line, as this system moves in.