Weather Alert: Slight Risk For Severe Storms, Sunday

WHAT IS HAPPENING?

An advancing warm front and dryline setup will lead to a series of thunderstorm chances on Sunday.

WHAT IS THE RISK?

North Texas is under a SLIGHT RISK for severe thunderstorms, Sunday afternoon into the evening.

The primary threats are brief heavy rainfall, damaging winds and hail. A few tornadoes are also possible.

WHAT IS THE TIMING?

Expect showers and thunderstorms to develop along the warm front from 2 p.m. into 6 p.m.

Another round of thunderstorms will develop along the dryline starting at 4 p.m. into 8 p.m.

WHAT TO DO?

