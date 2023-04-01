forecast

Weather Alert: Slight Risk For Severe Storms, Sunday

A warm front and dryline will lead to a severe weather threat for North Texas

By NBC 5 Weather Experts

WHAT IS HAPPENING?

An advancing warm front and dryline setup will lead to a series of thunderstorm chances on Sunday.

WHAT IS THE RISK?

North Texas is under a SLIGHT RISK for severe thunderstorms, Sunday afternoon into the evening.

The primary threats are brief heavy rainfall, damaging winds and hail. A few tornadoes are also possible.

WHAT IS THE TIMING?

Expect showers and thunderstorms to develop along the warm front from 2 p.m. into 6 p.m.

Another round of thunderstorms will develop along the dryline starting at 4 p.m. into 8 p.m.

WHAT TO DO?

The NBC 5 Weather Experts will keep you ---- up to date, on-air and on-line, as this system moves in.

