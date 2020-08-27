‘We Dodged a Bullet,' Gov. Abbott After Hurricane Laura Damage Assessment

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Texas appears to have made it through Hurricane Laura with minimal or no loss of life, which he said was a "miracle."

Abbott on Thursday described seeing roofs sheared off buildings and uprooted trees following aerial tour of the damage near the state border with Louisiana. The storm surge that was predicted to be as high as 10 feet (3 meters) before landfall wound up being closer to 3 feet (0.9 meters), he said.

Hurricane Laura left its mark along the Texas gulf coast, especially in Orange Texas where trees were uprooted and buildings damaged, but those who live there are thankful it was not worse.

And nearly 12 hours after landfall, Abbott says there were still no confirmed fatalities.

Abbott said about 8,500 people were served in Texas shelters. He said the state minimized potential loss of life because residents in the storm's path heeded local advance warnings to evacuate.

In a video shared by the office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R), the governor surveys the damage done by Hurricane Laura in Texas and Louisiana on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. The storm, with winds of 150 mph, tied for the strongest hurricane ever to make landfall in Louisiana.