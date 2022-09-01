Watching the Tropics: September Ramps Up After an August Drought

September is off to a strong start in the Atlantic Ocean Basin after a record-breaking dry spell.

This week we are monitoring three areas of disturbed weather.

The first, Tropical Storm Danielle, will continue its track eastward over the Northern Atlantic Ocean, well away from the United States.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

The second, a broad area of low pressure, has a low chance of development near Africa. It will continue tracking west-northwest into the Central Atlantic Ocean.

Finally, Invest 91-L, has a high chance of development during the next five days. This system could affect the Eastern United States by next weekend.

We will keep you updated!

Before this increase in activity for September, August 2022 was really quiet.

Since 1960, there have now been only three years -- 1961, 1997 and 2022 -- where there were no named storm systems during the month. More than that, from July 3 through Aug. 31, no named tropical systems formed. That hasn't happened since 1941.

The tropics were much more active this time last year.

In 2021, there were 10 named storms by the beginning of September. Five of those storms all formed in the month of August. We will see what the rest of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season holds.