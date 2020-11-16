WATCH: Hurricane Iota Now at Category 5, Could Devastate Central America

With winds of 160 mph, Hurricane Iota strengthened into a Category 5 storm Monday morning to become the strongest hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season and the first to reach a level of Category 5.

This hurricane is expected to be devastating for Central America. Catastrophic winds, life-threatening storm surge and torrential rainfall will occur this week. In particular, areas of Nicaragua and Honduras, still reeling from Hurricane Eta on Nov. 3, could suffer imminent catastrophic damage, NBC News reports.

Experts warn the hurricane won't just be life-threatening, but unsurvivable for those without proper shelter.

NBC News reports storm surge is expected to be up to 15-20 feet along the immediate coastlines. Rainfall of up to 30 inches will result in deadly flash flooding, landslides, mudslides and river flooding. Wind gusts could reach 200 mph.

Iota is expected to make landfall Monday night as a Category 5 storm.

With 30 named storms, the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season has been one for the record books with more named storms than any hurricane season to date.

After starting with Arthur on May 16, the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season quickly churned through its list of named storms and moved into the Greek alphabet in September. The season officially became the busiest on record with the development of subtropical storm Theta on Nov. 10. That storm, which formed in the northeast Atlantic Ocean, never posed a real threat to land and never became a hurricane.

There have been four other storms this year that reached Category 4 strength, hurricanes Laura, Teddy, Delta and Eta.

Twelve of those storms made landfall in the U.S. Eta made landfall twice, making a total of 13 landfalls.

Ever wonder how hurricanes are named? The tradition can be traced back to the 1800s, when storms were named to honor Catholic saints, and evolved over the years.

The previous record for tropical/subtropical storms in a single year was 28 and was set in 2005. Official records date back to 1851.

Iota is the first storm this season to reach Category 5 strength and is also the first hurricane named with a Greek letter to reach that level of intensity. It is only the second Category 5 hurricane on record to happen in the month of November.

While the 2020 hurricane season officially ends Nov. 30, it is 2020 and a number of hurricanes have developed in December before.

Meteorologists with the NOAA's National Hurricane Center will continue to monitor the tropics for storm development and activity, even beyond the end of the season.

