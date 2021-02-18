WATCH: Gov. Abbott: Remaining Power Outages Not Due to Lack of Generation, Rolling Outages Will Continue

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) will hold a news conference at about 3 p.m. Thursday to provide an update on the state's power outages and continuing winter weather. Live video will appear at the top of this page.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says all remaining power outages in the state of Texas are due to equipment issues and are not related to a lack of available generation.

Abbott warned, however, that as temperatures again drop overnight and as the demand increases, more rolling outages are expected.

This story will be updated further. Check back for the latest update.