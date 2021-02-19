WATCH: Gov. Abbott on Winter Weather Response After ERCOT Resumes Normal Ops Friday

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) will provide an update on the state's response to winter weather at approximately 3 p.m. Friday.

Earlier in the day, ERCOT, the nonprofit that manages the state's power grid, resumed normal operations after being under Emergency Energy Alert conditions since overnight Sunday.

Friday afternoon, the temperatures in North Texas climbed above freezing for the first time in nearly a week.

