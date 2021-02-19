Greg Abbott

WATCH: Gov. Abbott on Winter Weather Response After ERCOT Resumes Normal Ops Friday

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) will provide an update on the state's response to winter weather at approximately 3 p.m. Friday.

Live video from the news conference will appear in the player above.

Earlier in the day, ERCOT, the nonprofit that manages the state's power grid, resumed normal operations after being under Emergency Energy Alert conditions since overnight Sunday.

Friday afternoon, the temperatures in North Texas climbed above freezing for the first time in nearly a week.

This story will be updated following the governor's remarks.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Winter Weather Recovery

After several days of sub-freezing temperatures, some melting is expected Friday and Saturday.

winter weather Feb 18

What to Do About Frozen Pipes to Minimize Big Problems

12 hours ago

Sterling Hits $1.40 for the First Time in Nearly Three Years

forecast 11 hours ago

NBC 5 Forecast: Hard Freeze Warning This Morning

This article tagged under:

Greg Abbottwinter weatherERCOT
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World Black History Month NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us