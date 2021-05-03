severe storms

Warmest Day of the Year, Severe Storm Possible Tonight

Hot, summer-like weather with a severe weather threat tonight

By Samantha Davies

Monday will feature the hottest weather we have seen yet this year and the possibility of severe storms.

Highs in North Texas will be in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Prior to Monday, the warmest temperatures this year happened on April 11 and 12, where the highs reached 87 degrees on both days.

This summer-like weather will be short-lived. A strong cold front arrives Monday night, bringing a return to relatively cooler, more seasonable weather for the rest of the week. This cold front and its associated dry line also have the chance to trigger some thunderstorms.

There is a low chance for storms to develop. But if they do, severe weather will be possible. There is a slight risk for severe thunderstorms for the northern half of North Texas.

Any severe storms that develop tonight will be capable of producing hail, damaging winds or a tornado.

Even though the threat is low, you will still want to be weather-aware through the night. All storms will end and move east early Tuesday morning.

