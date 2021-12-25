Warmest Christmas Ever in North Texas

We hope you enjoyed Christmas Day even if it didn't feel very Christmasy.

The low temperature on Christmas morning was 58. As a reminder, the normal high this time of year at DFW is only 56.

The high temperature at DFW reached 82 degrees, breaking the old record of 80 set recently in 2016. So you can tell your out-of-state friends and family that you survived the warmest Christmas ever experienced here in North Texas.

But this is starting to get old. The recent years of 2015, 2016, 2019 and 2021 all appear in the list of the top ten warmest Christmases on record for DFW. Just one more sign of climate change.

Temperatures will remain above normal through the end of the year. So it appears to be a foregone conclusion that this will also turn out to be the warmest December on record for North Texas.

A couple of cold fronts will make their way into North Texas in the upcoming week, but it will take until after New Year's Day to get temperatures down to where they should be this time of year. By January 2 it will finally begin to feel like winter again.