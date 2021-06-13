Warm Week Ahead for North Texas

Isolated thunderstorms developed late Sunday afternoon in southwest Oklahoma, and a few of them drifted across the Red River Sunday night. It appears that almost all of this activity will remain west of Fort Worth, so Dallas-Fort Worth should remain generally rain-free.

And it appears that will be the last rain for North Texas for quite some time. We will be settling into a pattern of typical Texas summer weather: mostly sunny, hot and humid.

Sunday afternoon, the temperature at DFW Airport reached 99 degrees. That is the hottest day so far this year, and in fact, the hottest since last August. The last time DFW reached 100 degrees was August 29, 2020.

No 100-degree heat is anticipated this week, but daytime temperatures will climb into the mid-90s across Dallas-Fort Worth all week long, with heat index values between 100 and 105 each day. Unfortunately, there won't be much of a breeze to alleviate the heat.

At this point, it is expected that the humidity may decrease slightly in the coming days. As a result, the National Weather Service has decided not to issue a Heat Advisory since that usually occurs only when the heat index exceeds 105 for several days in a row. Still, it will be quite hot, so take precautions if you will be outdoors for an extended period of time any day this week.

MedStar implemented its extreme weather response procedure Sunday, which means they upgrade the priority of response for patients who may be outside when they need help.

MedStar said it responded to 16 heat-related emergencies Sunday -- 12 of those patients were taken to hospitals.

