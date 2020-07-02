Very Warm This Weekend With Spotty Storms

Expect a typical summertime weather pattern for the Fourth of July weekend. It'll be hot with high temperatures in the upper 90s Friday, and mid 90s Saturday and Sunday. Humidity levels will drop a bit, but afternoon heat index readings will still range from 100 to 103.

While much of the weekend will be dry, there will be a chance of isolated storms each day. The most likely time will be during the afternoons and evenings. Severe storms are not expected, but heavy rain and lightning are possible with any storms that develop.