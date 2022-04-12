severe weather

Updated Storm Timeline

NBC 5's Chief Meteorologist Rick Mitchell has an updated timeline for when you might expect to see storms in our area and areas to the east. The storms are expected to be spotty and not one long line that will hit everyone.

Rick says he expects the NWS to issue another Severe Thunderstorm Watch eventually that will include the DFW area.

