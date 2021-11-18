A freeze warning is in effect for much of North Texas into Friday morning. While the DFW metro area will likely not have a freeze, many outlying areas will have temperatures in the low 30s early Friday.

It's important to know that this will be a light freeze and not a repeat of the brutal cold that was endured back in February. You will not need to drip your faucets, but it is a good idea to disconnect your outdoor hoses and protect any tender plants you would like to see live longer.

Even if temperatures stay above freezing where you are, conditions will be favorable for widespread frost. If you park your car outside, you may need to spend a little extra time Friday morning scraping your windows.

The good news is that the weekend will be milder with no frost or freeze potential.

