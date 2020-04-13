Unusually Cold for April

This chilly weather pattern will be with us for the next few days. The normal high temperature for mid April is in the mid-70s, but temperatures will be about 15 to 20 degrees below that through Wednesday.

Wednesday morning will likely be the coldest with widespread temps in the 30s. Patchy frost is possible so you may want to protect any young or vulnerable plants.

Low temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s through Thursday.

Temperatures will begin to moderate by Thursday when highs will be in the low 70s. It won't be until Sunday when high temperatures return to normal in the mid 70s.