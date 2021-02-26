Unsettled Weather This Weekend

There will be a chance for a few showers and thunderstorms this weekend. Despite the rain chance, much of the time will be dry.

The first chance for showers will come during the day Saturday as milder air flows in from the south. By Saturday evening, a few thunderstorms will be possible, mainly north of the DFW area. The strongest storms could produce up to quarter size hail across far North Texas into Oklahoma.

By Sunday, a cold front will move across North Texas. Behind it, temperatures will be in the 50s. Ahead of it, temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. As the front moves south into the warmer air, a few thunderstorms are possible along the front. While it's not a certainty, a few storms could be capable of producing some hail. Right now, the highest chance for strong to severe storms looks to be south of DFW Sunday afternoon.

Monday will be cool and showery with highs in the mid 50s. Rain chances end after Monday, with a stretch of dry weather beginning Tuesday.