Unsettled Weather Pattern for the Holiday Weekend

Our weather pattern will be turning a bit unsettled as we approach and move through the Memorial Day weekend. Expect daily showers and storm chances. They will be rather low chances Thursday through Saturday, with higher chances of showers and storms Sunday and Monday.

The reason for the extended period of rain chances is due to the position of the jet stream. North Texas is in a southwest flow. Disturbances moving through the pattern can generate occasional showers and thunderstorms. The disturbances are generally weak and difficult for the computer models to accurately predict.

A stronger disturbance arrives Sunday into Monday which will bring a higher chance of more widespread showers and storms. Widespread severe weather is not expected, but a couple of strong storms can't be ruled out.

Total rainfall over the next seven days could be as high as four inches in parts of North Texas.

While there will be daily rain chances, each day will likely contain several dry hours.