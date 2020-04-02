Unsettled Weather for the First Half of April Expected to Bring More Rain

A wet pattern returns to North Texas, the same one we ended with in March.

Rain chances will stay low Thursday with a few spotty showers and isolated storms possible. South winds will help to pull in more moisture through the day. Not everyone will see rain and no severe weather is expected.

Temperatures will remain mild in the 70s Thursday afternoon and part of Friday before dropping into the 50s Friday afternoon as a cold front moves through.

Some severe weather is possible ahead of the front on Friday, with the highest storm chances over the Southern parts of Texas.

Lower chances for storms will be possible over much of North Texas. Heavy rain will be possible south and east of the Dallas-Fort Worth area and flooding will be possible Friday night as additional showers and storms develop behind the front.

Daily rain and storm chances will continue through early next week. But, there will be several hours of dry weather in between.