Unseasonably warm temperatures expected for the start of December 2023

December will start unseasonably warm this year. This weekend highs will be near 70 degrees. The normal high is 61 degrees.

Long range forecasts from the Climate Prediction Center keep a warmer than normal forecast in place through mid-December.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Not only will it be warm in Texas. Almost the entire country will experience warmer than normal temperatures through mid- December.

Here is what is considered normal in North Texas during the month of December.

The last time we had snow in the month of December was in 2013. Last December North Texas had 17 tornadoes during a morning severe weather outbreak. At this time we are not expecting severe weather anytime soon.