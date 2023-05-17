‘Unhealthy' Air in North Texas Wednesday, Thursday

Wednesday and Thursday are "unhealthy" Ozone Action Days in North Texas.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality issues the Texas Air Quality Forecast and declares an ozone alert when there is a high level of pollutants, such as ozone, near the surface of the earth that can potentially affect a person's health.

Anyone who suffers from respiratory issues will want to spend extra time indoors on alert days as breathing in ozone can trigger asthma attacks and other respiratory issues.

The weather pattern Wednesday is helping trap the pollution near the surface. An area of high pressure allows for air to sink, it is also going to be very warm today with light winds.

There is nothing in the atmosphere that can move or mix the ozone out of the air. The weather pattern shifts later this week helping air quality.

A cold front Friday will increase wind speeds and bring a chance for rain. The air quality index drops back to "moderate" on Friday before dropping further to "good" on Saturday.

