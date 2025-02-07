Tale of two seasons: Wide-ranging weather this weekend

What happened this week?

This week brought a very unpredictable forecast to North Texas, leading to a wide variety of temperatures across the region. For some, the forecast was spot on, while for others, it was off-track. Why? The culprit is an oscillating front.

In simple terms, an oscillating front is one that shifts back and forth over a specific area, bringing with it alternating airmasses—like warm, humid air or cool, dry air. An oscillating cold front will move south, then stall, only to retreat back north as a warm front, causing a shift from cool to warm temperatures. This back-and-forth movement can lead to a significant temperature difference in North Texas, with readings varying from the 50s and low 60s to nearly 80 degrees.

The challenge in forecasting this is trying to predict three key factors:

How far the colder air from the cold front will reach. When the front will retreat north, allowing us to warm up. Which areas will experience the warm-up by the end of the day.

This is why forecasts can sometimes miss the mark!

What's coming next?

This weekend will bring what we like to call the "tale of two seasons." On Saturday, spring-like weather will return as the same cold front that brought cool air to end the week lifts back north as a warm front. This will bring North Texas near-record warmth, with a forecast high of 81 degrees, just shy of the record of 85 degrees set in 1962.

From there, temperatures will stabilize, with a final push of cold air arriving by the end of the weekend. As we move into the start of next week, expect cooler, below-normal temperatures, and showers for the first half of the week. Low temperatures even returning back into the 30s before things become more seasonable heading into Valentine's Day.