Tropical Storm Harold makes landfall at Padre Island, no heat relief anytime soon for DFW

While we have another day of intense heat here in North Texas, a tropical storm will be moving onshore down in South Texas Tuesday.

Tropical Storm Harold made landfall on Padre Island Tuesday morning and will spread heavy rain along the coast from Corpus Christi to Brownsville. Some locations could receive 3-5 inches of rain, which could result in localized flooding. Winds will be below tropical storm force, around 40 mph, which could still cause some power disruptions, but widespread outages are unlikely.

All of the rain associated with the storm is expected to stay well south of the Dallas-Fort Worth area and Central Texas and will mainly impact the Rio Grande Valley.

Harold is moving toward the west-northwest near 21 mph and the NWS said the storm is expected to continue following that track inland over southern Texas and northern Mexico. Steady weakening is expected and Harold is expected to become a tropical depression later Tuesday.

The NWS said Tropical Storm Harold is expected to produce rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches, with isolated higher amounts of 6 inches, across South Texas through early Wednesday.

The cone shows the probable path of TS Harold (NOAA)

The storm is also expected to hit portions of northern Coahuila and northern Nuevo Leon in Mexico.

Those in the path of the storm are warned to prepare for emergencies including power outages, excessive rainfall, dangerous flooding, wind damage and the possibility of tornadoes.

Tropical Storm Franklin was expected to make landfall on the island of Hispaniola Wednesday and bring heavy rains of up to 10 inches (25 centimeters) to Haiti and the Dominican Republic, with up to 15 inches (38 centimeters) in isolated areas. Franklin is expected to turn north into the Atlantic and not enter the Gulf of Mexico.

TEXAS EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS

For information on Texas evacuation routes, see txdot.gov/driver/weather/hurricane.html

For information on creating emergency kits, see texasready.gov

For state assistance in an emergency event, tdem.texas.gov/response/state-of-texas-emergency-assistance-registry

On Monday, Gov. Greg Abbott ordered the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to deploy state emergency response resources and activate the Texas State Emergency Operations Center to Level II (Escalated Response Conditions) ahead of landfall in South Texas on Tuesday morning.

"Texas stands ready to deploy all available resources to South Texas as tropical storm conditions impact the region this week," said Abbott. "Ahead of heavy rainfall and dangerous winds expected tomorrow, I directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management to increase the readiness level of the State Operations Center to ensure the swift deployment of support and resources to affected communities. I encourage Texans to remain weather-aware and heed the guidance of state and local officials and emergency management personnel as they work together to keep communities safe."

The following resources have been deployed by TDEM: