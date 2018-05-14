Tropical Development Already Bringing Rain to Florida

S Band Radar & Maps | Forecast | Weather Alerts

Hurricane season begins on June first, but there is already a low chance of some tropical development in the eastern Gulf of Mexico.

Currently there is a non-tropical low pressure system located west of Florida. This low is drifting slowly north and is producing showers and thunderstorms over Florida and parts of the southeast United States.

The National Hurricane Center said the chance of this system developing into a tropical system is quite low, only 20 percent. However it is expected to keep producing showers and thunderstorms which could result in some flash flooding across Florida and parts of the Southeast in the coming days. This feature will not affect Texas.

