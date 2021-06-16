Meteorologists are monitoring the Gulf of Mexico for a potential tropical depression.

NBC 5 Chief Meteorologist Rick Mitchell said there is a 90% chance of tropical development in the Gulf over the next three or four days.

"Right now, it looks like it's going to take a track that would keep it east of the Texas coast," Mitchell said.

The National Hurricane Center also said there is a high chance of a tropical depression forming in the western Gulf of Mexico.

Regardless of the development, heavy rainfall is already occurring over portions of Central American and southern Mexico, the NHS said.

The federal weather service, responsible for tracking and predicting tropical weather systems, also said heavy rain "should also begin to affect portions of the northern Gulf Coast on Friday.'

NHS predictions, however, anticipate that the heaviest rain is expected from southeast Louisiana into parts of Mississippi and Alabama.