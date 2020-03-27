Tree and Grass Pollen High Through the Weekend, But Relief Comes Next Week

It's been a long stretch of itchy, watery eyes, sneezing and clearing our throats lately. During the spring, winds from the south and southwest tend to carry pollen from Central Texas to North Texas.

So what has you sneezing? Friday's North Texas Allergy Report shows high levels of Oak, Maple and Grass pollen, with medium levels of Mold pollen.

The high pollen count streak will continue through the weekend, however, there may be some relief on the way in the form of rain on Monday.

The latest allergy report forecast shows that the oak and grass pollen count will remain high through Sunday before the count decreases Monday.

Widespread rain and springtime storms are expected as the next storm system sweeps across the region.

A good downpour will help suppress the oak and grass pollen Monday and Tuesday. Pollen levels are expected to increase again by Wednesday.

With allergy season upon us, here are a few tips to help minimize the misery.