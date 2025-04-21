Tornadoes

Five tornadoes confirmed from Saturday's storms, damage evaluations ongoing

North Texas averages about 28 tornadoes each year; a record of 76 was set in 2015

By NBCDFW Staff

An NBC 5 viewer shared a photo of a tornado in Erath County, Saturday, April 19, 2025.
Jennifer Hardin

Survey crews for the National Weather Service confirm that at least five tornadoes touched down Saturday night, ranging in severity from EF-0 to EF-1.

The five tornadoes identified Monday include two EF-0 tornadoes and an EF-1 in Jack County, an EF-1 in Erath County and an EF-1 in Parker County.

Storm surveys are ongoing and the number of confirmed tornadoes may increase. Between 6:06 p.m. and 11:13 p.m. on Saturday, the NWS issued at least 13 Tornado Warnings.

The five confirmed so far bring the seasonal total of confirmed tornadoes in North Texas to eight.

Jack County tornadoes

The NWS said they preliminarily confirmed three tornadoes on Monday in Jack County during the April 19 storms. The findings identified two EF-0 tornadoes, which occurred with an estimated maximum wind speed of 80 mph and one EF-1 tornado occurred with an estimated
maximum wind speed of 90 mph.

Erath County tornadoes

The NWS confirmed an EF-1 tornado in southern Erath County on Monday during the April 19 storms. The tornado had an estimated maximum wind speed of 110 mph.

Parker County tornadoes

The NWS confirmed on Monday that an EF-1 tornado touched down northwest of Weatherford on April 19. The maximum estimated wind speeds of this tornado were 110 mph.

NBC 5 Chief Meteorologist Rick Mitchell said Monday that most tornadoes are rated either EF-0 or EF-1 and that while they are considered relatively weak, they can still cause significant damage.

The NWS was evaluating storm damage from April 19 in Jack, Montague, Parker, Palo Pinto, Erath, and Hood counties and said survey assessments are still ongoing. The NWS may take several days to compile and publish the findings.

The NWS said a big part of the success of their severe weather warning program is receiving storm and damage reports. If you know of any storm damage due to high winds or tornadoes, please contact your local emergency management office or email pictures at sr-fwd.webmaster@noaa.gov.

Tornadoes
